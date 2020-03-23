ATA Martial Arts moves to online classes

ATA Martial Arts in Minot closed its doors due to the Coronavirus, but they are still wanting to help their students.

ATA along with their staff looked for ways they can still teach their students.

“We are in the process right now of filming instructional videos for our students to be at home practicing and continuing to progress while they are in this isolation period, says Instructor Jesse Ward “

Owner Dan Merck wants his instructors to film a full class.

“They will get their exercise in, learn their techniques and the will prepare their bodies for testing,” adds Owner Dan Merck.

“So we are replicating essentially every detail we would put in a group class in these videos. so we have all of our forms, doing our board breaks and kind of adapting it so they can do it at home. as oppossed to using targets we have, they can use couch pillows. As oppose to breaking boards, you can hold up a couple sheets of paper,” tells Ward

They want this to become a family affair during this difficult time.

“So its a great time to kind of pull them in and be like hey try out this move or watch this video that im working on right now and kind of encourge everyone in the house to get into it,” smiles Ward.

ATA wants to not only teach physical fitness but life lessons..

“Right now Perservenace is a great one because you have to find ways to overcome obstacals to acheive your goals and so this will be a great lesson in overcoming those obstacles and doing what you need to do to keep progressing,” declares Merck.

If you want more information or access to videos reach out to them on Facebook at Minot ATA Martial Arts.