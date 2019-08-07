Audit shows NDUS did not rebid some contracts

An audit of the North Dakota University System found that its information technology arm didn’t go through a formal bidding process for several contracts totaling about $3.2 million.

State Auditor Joshua Gallion says it covered a two-year span ending in June 2018.

He says the noncompliant contracts, mostly for software, were essentially renewed after they ended without required rebidding or without university system officials justifying the reason for “sole source” purchases.

Gallion says without formal bids, the University System missed out on competitive pricing and potentially “the best deal.”

University System spokeswoman Billie Jo Lorius says that “corrective action” has already been taken “on a good number of the findings, as detailed in the report.”