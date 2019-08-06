August 5th now ‘Jim Olson Appreciation Day’

“Today being August 5th is now going to be as of today, August 5th is Jim Olson Appreciation Day,” said Shaun Simpa, Minot Mayor.

“Something that is not warranted, I can tell you that! I’m just a guy who came in and found a job and kind of loved doing the job. And over time, learned to do it and get better and try to help other people along the way,” said Jim Olson.

After decades of serving his community, a former KX News anchor, reporter and all-around good guy, get’s a special day in his honor. Minot Mayor, Shaun Sipma, made the announcement. Jim Olson worked for KX News for more than 33 years.