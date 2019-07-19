Authorities Looking for Hebron Area Break-in Suspects

Morton County is investigating several break-ins to storage units and unoccupied buildings near Hebron and they need your help identifying a suspect.

Authorities say the break-ins happened during the evening on July 15th and in the early morning on July 17th.

They recovered a bright blue backpack at one break-in sight and think it may have something to do with these crimes.

Morton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying who owns the backpack and any potential suspects.

MCSO asks that anyone with information or reports of suspicious activity call 701-667-3330. Tips can be anonymous and can also be sent through Facebook message.

They also ask that residents in the Hebron area remain vigilant for any suspicious activity and report any apparent thefts or theft attempts.