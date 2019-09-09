Authorities Looking for Suspect in Juvenile Hit and Run

The Watford City Police Department is asking for help as they investigate a juvenile hit and run that happened late Sunday night.

Around 7:20 p.m. Sunday Watford City PD was called to the 300 block of 3rd Avenue S.W. after am 8-year-old child riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle, an older, white Ford Ranger failed to stop. Witnesses say the driver looked back, saw the injured child and left the scene.

The child was evaluated on scene and taken to a local hospital for injuries. The condition of the child is not known at this time.

Watford City PD is asking for help in locating the vehicle involved. It’s described as an older white Ford Ranger with possible front passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call WCPD at 701-444-2400 or use the anonymous tip line by texting WCPD to Tip411.