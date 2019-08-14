Babe Ruth: Pacific Southwest, Midwest Plains advance to semifinal round

At the 2019 Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old World Series, Pacific Southwest and Midwest Plains advanced to the semifinal round on Aug. 13 at Municipal Ballpark.

In the first quarterfinal, Pacific Southwest defeated Ohio Valley, 8-0, to keep their season alive.

In the second quarterfinal, Midwest Plains pulled away late to defeat Southwest.

A look at tomorrow’s games, the Bismarck 15’s, who won the American Division pool, will play Pacific Southwest at 5 p.m. that will be followed by New England, who won the National Division pool, playing Midwest Plains.

