Baby Cafe helps moms connect

Being a mom is one of the hardest jobs. But with the right support system, some of the pressure is off.

Maximized Chiropractic partnered with Milkyways Lactation Services to start a Baby Café as part of their way to increase community among mothers and educate them.

With a nurse and lactation consultants on-site, mothers may find it easier to ask the tougher questions they sometimes struggle with such as breastfeeding.









“It’s kind of a higher level skill and so if there are major concerns for a mom that comes in that a counselor can’t handle then they would contact me,” said Becky Cuss/Lactation Consultant and owner at Milky Ways Lactation Services.

The baby cafe takes place every 2 weeks and is free to attend.

Maximized Chiropractic has been at this location since March.

“The inspiration was really the kids that we see.. the kids and families that we saw every day… We were running out of space and we had so many more things we wanted to offer,” said Whitney Coleman/Owner of Maximized Chiropractic.

For more information check out their Facebook page here.