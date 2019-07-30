Back to School: Getting your kids back on track

For most families, the summer is winding down, and that means back to school. One of the biggest challenges with school starting back up is getting enough sleep after a summer without an alarm.

Doctors say consistency is key when it comes to getting a good nights rest.



“The best recommendation that a parent could take with their child is starting two weeks before school starts.” says Dr. Azure.



The ideal number of hours in a sleep cycle varies by age. Dr. Azure says kids should be getting at least 10 hours, if not, you could see negative consequences.

“If they don’t get the recommend time of sleep there are risk with that. Mainly cognitive issues in school, and attentions issues.” she says. “If they are a teenager and start driving, there’s an increase in accidents on the road.”

So what are parents doing to get their children ready for the first day. We spoke with some who say they are ahead of the game.

“I have six kids so gradually starting to weeding them back to a more normal bedtime. That’s probably the biggest thing. getting that consistently back into the kids life. ” says Jarid Lundeen.

“Well its really tough. The summer goes by and they seem to really kind of enjoy that staying up late sleeping in in the morning you know not having much responsibility, but as its gets close to school being back in session, we try to push up that bed time.” says Justin Anderson.

Rising 8th grader Grace says she knows the importance of sleep and school and puts herself on a back to school schedule.

“I’ll probably start around like the tenth probably. I’ll probably start going to bed early and like trying to wake up the same time I normally wake up.” says Grace Clements.

So, whether you start now or in a week, earliest is probably best for a successful school year.

If your kids have been staying up late, Dr. Azure suggest backing up their bedtime by 15 minutes every few days to allow them to gradually adjust.