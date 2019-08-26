Backpack Buddies expand

A program designed to help kids who come from low income households, is expanding to help even more.

Backpack Buddies provides food for kids who are at risk of being hungry on the weekends, and now they’ll be adding a seventh school. John Hoeven Elementary, in Minot will now receive the meals.

Souris Valley’s United Way Executive Director told us this is just one of the many steps needed to help end child hunger.

Rich Berg: Between those two, I feel confident enough that the money we usually bring in during our regular campaign, we can add a school. So this year we’re going to expand to at least Hoeven elementary. That’s our first goal, and we’ll see where the money goes from there.

Backpack Buddies helps feed more 200 children in Minot.