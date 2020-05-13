Backpack project helps kids in need during pandemic

Countless organizations continue to help others in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The 31:8 Project — a human trafficking prevention organization — is one of them.

Service providers and law enforcement agencies contacted Stacy Schaffer from 31:8 Project to collect items for kids they’re working with. Through that, the Bravery Backpack supplies drive was created.

Schaffer says it’s a way for community members to get involved and lend a helping hand to children in North Dakota. They need basic items like socks, books, toothbrushes and clothes.

‘If they’re in a situation where they’re homeless or they’re experiencing some type of abuse we really want to make sure that they know people love them and care about them and we’re able to do that through this project,” said Schaffer.

For more information on how to donate go here.