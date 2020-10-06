Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo is still on

Whether you dwell in the city, a small town or live on a ranch, we have an event that will entertain all, and benefit a great cause.

We are talking about the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo.

This morning, Ruth Nicolaus joined us in studio to tell us what to expect this year.

On Tuesday at noon, the rodeo will make an announcement regarding when the event will take place. This is following an announcement on Monday that the Minot’s Y’s Men’s Rodeo was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Y’s Men’s Rodeo hosted the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo for many years, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and contractual obligations, they will not host the event this year which means their name will not be part of the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo.

Nicolaus says there are only 12 of these rodeos in the country and the organization wants to keep it in the state.

The announcement this afternoon will determine whether the event will be held Oct. 9-11, or Oct. 16-19. Nicolaus says there are some changes when it comes to purchasing tickets. She says tickets are $20 for general admission but they will not be offered online. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or through ticket outlets throughout the state.

Nicolaus says the rodeo will encourage masks but will not require it. They will be offering hand sanitizers throughout the venue. She says that if you are sick or not comfortable attending the event during the pandemic to not come and attend next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

