Barbershops: Modern twist on an old-school service

Barbershops are seeing a resurgence thanks in part to younger generations increasingly focused on their grooming. While some barbershops are maintaining the status quo, others are adapting to a newer generation of men.

The word “barber” comes from the Latin word Barba, which means “beard.” Barbershops have been a staple in men’s lives throughout history. And now, men are rediscovering the value of a barber.

“Money makes the world go round but I tell you what, the friendships I’ve made here are true, honest to God friendships,” said Mike Klostereich, owner of Silver Clipper.

When you walk into Silver Clipper you’ll experience the scents of pomades, oils and neck powders intermingled with “barbershop talk”.

“What’s said in the barbershop stays in the barbershop. Most of it’s gospel,” said Klostereich.

Klostereich’s been a barber for about 25 years. Overtime he says styles change and generations of men have come in with their sons and grandsons, but some basics of the barbershop remain unchanged.

“It’s kind of heartwarming. You learn their history. They connect with you and respect you,” said Klostereich.

Today’s barbershops aren’t your typical cut and shave. They’re really spicing it up for the men to come in and get simple services that they normally wouldn’t get in a salon, such as having a beer and watching sports while getting your hair cut.

“Everyone that works here is very nice and polite and they do a pretty good job and also, I get to have a beer while I get my hair cut,” said Antonio Rosas.

The owner of the Hair Garage in Mandan says guys feel like they’re at home in this setting and are less intimidated compared to a salon

“It’s not like your typical salon feel. It’s more like the garage. They feel more at home,” said Anna Vetter, owner of Hair Garage.

Whether it’s old school or modern, barbershops today still aim for the same results — a good cut and a sense of community.

Vetter says men are starting to put their best face forward and if the numbers are correct, it’s a growing multi-billion dollar industry for the foreseeable future.