Barrel Bash at NDSF

Cowgirls of all ages are getting ready to compete in the Barrel Bash.

The barrels are placed in a clover-leaf pattern and the girls ride around the pattern as fast as they can. Whoever rides the fastest will be crowned the champion and win some of the jackpot money. This is the 10th year the barrel race has been at the State Fair and it sounds like it’s going to be fun for everyone.

“People are really enthusiastic about it here and we have a lot of fun with them every time we come up here,” said Mike Connolly, co-producer. “So if you want to see some fast action and you want to hear some loud music. It tends to get a little loud once in a while, depends on how we feel. You’ll get it right here at the All Seasons Arena.”

The show starts Saturday at 11 am.