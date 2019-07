The Bismarck Larks can’t get past early struggles, falling to the Mankato Moondogs by a score of 5-2.

Out in Dickinson, the Big Sticks continue with their hot bats, winning another high scoring game 9-6.

On the last day of the Legion Baseball, Dickinson beat Fargo Post 2 to clinch home field advantage in the eight versus nine play-in game. They face the Mandan Chiefs, who we’re swept by West Fargo Sunday.