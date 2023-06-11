Hot Tots pitching shutout the Express. Minot State’s Gage Yost is credited with his first win on the year, while Travis Stapleton goes two-for-two with two home runs and three runs batted in.
|Minot Hot Tots
|5
|Eau Claire Express
|0
|Final
