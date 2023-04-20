This past weekend Minot State baseball set the single season team home run record that previously stood at 60 and they still have 13 games left to play.

Only 33 games into the 2023 campaign, the Beavers home run total stands at 65, but if you ask the Minot State hitters, this record was never something they had their eyes set on.

“I think as like hitters points, we’re all happy to break the record but a lot of us didn’t even know what the record was, that was never our goal, we were just there, wanted to hit and good things happened,” said Minot State Infielder, Gunnar Kozlowitz.

“Probably going into the season, I think we knew we were going to hit a lot of home runs. I don’t think we ever had an idea of what the record was or even if we cared to go for it. I think we were just going to do our thing,” added Minot State Infielder, Derek Kay.

“We have a lot of mature hitters that know what they’re looking for in certain counts and again hunting fastballs if they know it’s a off-speed count they’re going to hunt that off-speed. I think at the end of the day it had nothing to do with trying to break a record in that sense, I think it was just a good team trying to win ball games,” said Beaver Outfielder, Brent Riddle.

In order to succeed on the field, work must be put in at practice, where coaches implement approaches at the plate, but there is a fine line between not giving enough guidance and giving too much.

“I think Boisner and Tanner have done a great job of just letting us swing the bat and always reminding us that even if we aren’t hitting well just continue swinging away and good things are going to happen,” said Kay.

“It’s a lot of pressure off our backs, I know Wick he tells us just lock it in this at bat when the games when the games on the line but practice is when we grind and just during the games is when they just sit back and they just watch us and we just play,” added Kozlowitz.

Now after spending over half of their season on the road, the Beavers look forward to showing Minot State fans what this team is capable of.

“Now that we’re able to play at home and just see the energy we can bring at home when everyone gets to sleep in their own bed, make their own food, eat right, I think it really helps and I think that time built the team we are and the grittiness we have,” said Riddle.