Coming up short in last seasons region 7 championship game, Renville County baseball is on a redemption tour.

After graduating multiple key players, Renville County will count on underclassmen who have come off state tournament runs at the Babe Ruth and American Legion levels.

Although it can be tough to practice in a gym, the Muskrats are eager to get back to the state tournament.

“They definitely have some drive to get back there again, they’ve been working really hard at practice and they definitely want to get back there again, they’re excited about the season,” said Renville County Assistant Coach, Mickey Depute.

Returning for Renville County is Junior Kellan Henry and Braxton Fitzsimmons, who will both be the go to guys on the bump.

Fitzsimmons in the past has been second or third in the pitching rotation but since the graduation of seniors he has taken over the role as team ace.

Henry says going into this season the team is full of confidence, especially with everyone experiencing a state tournament.

“We have a lot of momentum coming out of last summer with both of our Legion and Babe Ruth teams making it to state we lost a lot of seniors last year, three notable seniors and we have guys that can fill the position from the Babe Ruth team, so I think we should be able to fill the void nicely,” added Henry.

Renville County is currently set to take the diamond April 11th against Des Lacs-Burlington.