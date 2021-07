The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs are back home for a 5 game homestand after beating the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 4-2 last night.

The Sabre Dogs came from behind Saturday night to get their second straight win over Wheat City 7-4.

The Badlands Big Sticks defeated Western Nebraska Pioneers 6-4.

In the Northwoods League, the Bismarck Larks defeated the Eau Claire Express 3-2.