The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs come from behind, scoring five runs in the 8th inning, winning 8-5. The Sabre Dogs hold the best record at the All-Star Break.

In Bismarck, the Larks fall again, getting swept by the St. Cloud Rox at home.

At the Capital City Tournament, the Bismarck Capitals lose a tight 2-0 game to Grafton in the championship game.