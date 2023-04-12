Surrey Baseball looks to make another state tournament run in the 2023 season, coming off a Region 6 Championship win and placing sixth in the Class B State Tournament.

With a target on their backs this year the Mustangs approach each game knowing every team is going to give them their best.

However, Surrey is confident that last year has prepped them for the challenges they will face this year.

Surrey, competing in a tough region, believes that it’s regular season schedule prepares the team for postseason play.

“I mean it’s great because we get to bring that competition and it’s some great competition that we maybe would see at state if we make it,” said Surrey Senior, Coltan Francis.

“People like Brady Feller, they were really good pitchers, they threw hard, they threw strikes so especially just the pitching is what got us ready for our postseason run,” added Mustangs Junior, Kanoa Munos.