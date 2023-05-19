Velva/Drake-Anamoose baseball kept its’ season alive with a 24-4 win over the South Prairie-Max Royals to secure a spot in the region 6 tournament.

The Aggies lost five straight games to open the season, but then the team put together a 9-3 record after that, hoping to continue this momentum into the postseason.

Velva Head Coach Matt Weidler said he’s glad his team competed in a play-in game.

As the the team looks ahead to a tougher opponent in the region tourney, they’re taking it one step at a time.

I just think this time of the year that you want to be playing your best baseball and I think our region is very competitive and there’s going to be 4 pretty good teams playing next week so for us it’s just coming to the ballpark for our first game and taking it inning by inning and see what can happen,” Weidler said.

The Aggies open up the region tournament with Surrey on Monday.