UMary secures a series win over the Beavers after sweeping the Saturday doubleheader.
|Minot State
|7
|University of Mary
|14
|Game 1
|Final
|Minot State
|3
|University of Mary
|10
|Game 2
|Final
by: Jordan Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jordan Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
UMary secures a series win over the Beavers after sweeping the Saturday doubleheader.
|Minot State
|7
|University of Mary
|14
|Game 1
|Final
|Minot State
|3
|University of Mary
|10
|Game 2
|Final
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now