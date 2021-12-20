Basketball: Watford City boys preparing for Minot match up

The Watford City boys basketball team is preparing for the Minot Magicians. The Wolves are still looking for their first win of the 2021 season while Minot is 4-1.

Head Coach David Gumke said they are focusing mostly on their defense and how to defend the strong shooters Minot has. He added playing the same team every year helps them know what to expect even during a rebuilding year.

“We know what they do offensively and what they bring so we’re just working on our offense and also our defense against theirs,” Gumke said. “We know what their players are like and what their systems are like what they do after being in the WDA for four years you kind of figure out what to expect from most of these teams.”

Watford City will host Minot Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.