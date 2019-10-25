BB: New Town has a familiar sub shop

NEW TOWN — In this week’s business beat, a familiar sub shop is now in New Town.

Subway opened its doors in July and has been busy making subs for everyone. The area supervisor said they do a lot of platter orders for the oil field and for the reservation.

“Yeah, I think there was a need for it with all the oil businesses and local businesses,” said Jon Vandevelde, area supervisor Subway.

“We wanted something that everybody would recognize and is familiar with.”

This is the only Subway in New Town.

