Behavioral health division spreads the word on resources, services at NDSF

Nine percent of North Dakota adults are living with an addiction and 17 percent live with a mental illness.



Those statistics play a big part in why the Department of Human Services has a special booth at the North Dakota State Fair.



It might not be the sort of thing you expect to find in the commercial II building, but it could be helpful to come by.

Today (Tuesday) you’ll find information about the Parents Lead program, it gives parents and caregivers the resources they need to provide a safe environment that promotes behavioral health.



You will also find free Narcan, the opioid reversal drug. That’s in an effort to educate people about overdose and how to respond.



Starting tomorrow and through the rest of the week, the booth will focus on services for addiction and mental illness.



“It’s a way to bring people in and have an open conversation and dialogue, really about things that are more comfortable for people to talk about as a way to open the door and engage more deeply about behavioral health,” said Jessica Odermann, the community prevention specialist for the ND Dept. of Human Services behavioral health division.

Experts will be at the booth in Commercial II from 10 am to 9 pm.

Odermann said so far, people have been taking advantage of the learning opportunity.



She said people have especially been coming to learn about and leave with free Narcan.

Daily topics:

Tuesday, July 23 – Parents Lead & Statewide children’s behavioral health initiatives

Wednesday, July 24 – Behavioral health services for addiction and mental illness

Thursday, July 25 – Saturday, July 27 – Prescription drug take-back and opioid overdose prevention