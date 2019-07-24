Being a female officer for the Minot Police Department

Every day police officers risk their lives protecting us. The Minot Police Department has 83 sworn officers and 14 of them are female. So what’s it like being a female officer?

“Females tend to relate to each other a little bit better because we all have the same challenges. We’re all fighting the same fight,” said Stephanie Zifchock, senior officer.

What are some of those challenges?

“I guess the physical stuff. If, you know, we have to take down a suspect or anything like that, it’s a lot easier when you have the male help,” said Taylor Jensen, senior patrol officer.

“The community sometimes will see women as lesser. Not as much of a challenge or fight, and so they’ll buck up to that,” Zifchock said.

They also excel in certain situations.

“Going on calls, there’s definitely been times where being a female has helped. Females can calm down situations, I don’t want to say easier, but in some situations, it has been a lot easier because I’m a female,” Jensen added.

And that’s something they agree on.

“Where women really strive is in our ability to communicate, better. Women seem to have the skill set of diffusing situations much quicker,” Zifchock said.

Just because they’re female doesn’t mean they don’t have the same opportunities as the male officers. They’re on the SWAT and bomb squad teams, as well as the negotiations team and crime scene response unit.

At the end of the day, it’s all about helping people–no matter your race or gender. It’s just another officer on the street.

“I enjoy helping people, and this is the best way you can do it,” said Zifchock.