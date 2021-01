The Berthold Police Department and K9 Hunter seized methamphetamine and a large amount of cash in a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, over 1 pound of methamphetamine, packaged for sale, and $10,000 of cash was seized from Pamella Johnson’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

The post said Johnson, 50, of Stanley, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia.