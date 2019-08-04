Big Sticks prepared for playoff match up with Souris Valley

The Badlands Big Sticks are preparing for another run at the league championship.

It’s no secret that the offense has been the big story for Badlands. Entering tonight, they’ve hit 23 more home runs than any team, driven in 97 more runs than any other team, and is the only team with a batting average over 300.

With Souris Valley clinching a playoff spot last night, the Big Sticks will host the Sabre Dogs for a one game playoff Wednesday. However, the Big Stick’s focus all season despite the success is improving everyday.

“The guys have really taken that to heart,” says Manager Hayden Pewitt. “We haven’t dropped off much in the second half, if at all. And I think it’s because the guys have been getting better at their craft, and doing what they do best and trying to figure something out individually that they can do better to help the team.”

As for the team they face on Wednesday, the Sabre Dogs got the win over Pierre 10-5.

Elsewhere, the Bismarck Larks fall in extra innings to the La Crosse Loggers by a score of 5-4.