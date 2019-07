A 38-year-old male is dead following a crash this morning near Williston.

Highway Patrol says around 1 a.m. a 38-year-old Billings Montana man driving on Highway 1804 missed a curve and ran his truck off the roadway.

The truck overturned and the man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened about 16 miles east of Williston.