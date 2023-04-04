Welcoming back a large number of returners, Bishop Ryan feels confident after falling short of the state tournament last season.

The Lions have high hopes this year coming off a 2022 season where they lost in the region 6 championship game.

If you look at the roster you’ll find this team to be quite young with ten sophomores, two 7th graders, and only two seniors.

However, looks can be deceiving as all sophomores played on varsity last year, giving this team much needed experience come postseason.

“We can definitely excel and I think we have some guys a little more focused and some guys realizing that we can be a very competitive team if we put the work in and do things the right way. Whereas last year we were more of just pretty green trying to figure out who we were,” said Bishop Ryan Head Coach, Doug Richter.

The first pitch of the Bishop Ryan season is set for April 11 against South Prairie-Max.