Bismarck 15’s comeback to punch ticket to Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old World Series

The Bismarck 15’s — the host team — of the 2019 Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old World Series came from behind to earn a spot in the championship game.

Bismarck gave up two runs in the top of the first, but responded with two of their own in the bottom half of the frame.

Bismarck trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, but there were able to score two runs to take a 4-3 lead. Bismarck held on for a 4-3 victory.

“I was very nervous,” Caiden Schwehr said. “I just had to get hot in the bullpen and try and throw as many strikes as I can and let my defense do work. I had a lot of nerves. It was very nerve racking trying to go out there and keep my cool.”

Bismarck will face New England after they won a one-sided affair against Midwest Plains. New England won, 10-1.

Bismarck and New England will play for the championship tomorrow at 5 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.