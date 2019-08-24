Bismarck area football gets hits in before season openers

While the lower division teams got their season started this week, the Class AAA teams in Bismarck took the field as well.

The five schools in the Bismarck-Mandan area converged onto Legacy High to play a series of scrimmages against each other. Bismarck, Century, Legacy, Mandan, as well as St Mary’s all put their players to the test, including a gauntlet style series for each defense, where, every play, each defense faces=d a different offense.

“We don’t prepare for it, and so there’s no scouting report,” says Head Coach Mark Gibson. “They’re going to run this, we just go out and play. That’s difficult for defenses because there’s a lot of things coming at you in different directions and it’s a lot of learning. And that’s one thing we do, is take the film, and go back and teach. That’s what we do.”

All schools that participated Saturday open up their season next Friday.