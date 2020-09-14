‘Bismarck Area Stepmoms’ provides support for women with blended families

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blending a family can sometimes feel like mixing oil and water, and many families are taken by surprise by the challenges it presents.

Being a stepmom isn’t always easy. The life of a blended family requires some adjustment. So two ladies from Bismarck decide to start a Facebook support group to help connect other stepmoms.

Kristen Brown and her longtime friend Krystal Wrolstad have both been stepmoms for 6 years. Brown says stepmoms have a unique role that can be hard at times. So she and her friends started a group called “Bismarck Area Stepmoms”. It’s a place for women with blended families to connect, provide resources, and find a supportive ear.

“It’s a very rewarding thing to be a support for a kid’s life which a lot of people have that opportunity but this is a unique way,” says Brown.

Kristen tells KX News she has two children of her own and one stepson who’s 11. And if you’re a stepmom in the area looking to connect, you’re in luck. She says she’s hosting a Step Mom Social at Inspire Family Fellowship

For more information go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

'Bismarck Area Stepmoms' provides support for women with blended families

NDC SEPT 14

Top plays 9-13

Robert One Minute 9-13

MPD New position

Out of the Darkness Walk in Minot

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-13

WDA Tennis

Volleyball

WDA Soccer

Proper Memorial

Dakotas lead the country in cases per capita

Fallen hero honored

Capital City Invite

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 9-12-20

Robert One Minute 9-12

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile in Bismarck

Walk to End Alzheimer's

9/11 Ride to Remember

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-12-20

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss