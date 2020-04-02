Bismarck bakery makes donut based off of Netflix show ‘Tiger King’

It’s been all over social media lately…Tiger King, a popular Netflix documentary that’s been quite the distraction for a lot of people. One local donut shop has even gone as far as naming a special pastry after the show.

The Tiger King Donut is based on the popular show Tiger King, which is about an exploration of big cat breeding and its bizarre underworld of eccentric characters. The owner of Bearscat Bakehouse says he’s been having to get creative with the way he sells donuts since the shutdown and saw a prime opportunity after the Netflix series came out.

“We figured we had to be a little bit different and try to solve the mystery with where exactly is Carol Baskin’s husband and so we have some raspberry filling on the inside,” said Kevin Cavanagh, owner of Bearscat Bakehouse.

He says the Tiger King donut will be available until Saturday and to keep your eyes out for a special Easter donut coming soon.

