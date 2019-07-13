Bismarck Bobcats host weekend tryout camp

This weekend, the Bismarck Bobcats Hockey Club is hosting a tryout camp.

Over 100 hockey players from around the area are showing off their skills to see if they can make the 2019 squad. The Bobcats had a thin draft this off season, so team officials feel this is a big weekend towards the make up of their team.

“You try and build your hockey team from the net out,” says Head Coach Layne Sedevie. ” And obviously we lost Johnny Roberts, and that’s a big one. We lost Sam Walinski, but we do return five returners on the back end. So that is nice.”

The Bobcats will have their first preseason game on September 7th.