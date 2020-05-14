Bismarck church follows safety guidelines as people return

Coronavirus
A church that serves over 2,000 congregation members is re-opening its doors this weekend.

Evangel Church in Bismarck says new guidelines will be in place this Sunday to make the process as safe as possible. The church is adding extra service times and limiting the number of people in the building, and instead of having a separate children’s service, kids will stay with their parents in the auditorium. The lead pastor says Evangel has been offering services digitally for its congregation during the shutdown — but they think now is a good time to let people back into the seats.

“There will be a moment where it’s really exciting and we get to open everything back up but we were already shifting in our priorities anyways and so this is just added to it,” said Josh Skjoldal, Lead Pastor at Evangel Church.

Before the pandemic, Evangel began work on an expansion project. Skjoldal says that work continued during the shutdown. It’s expected to be finished by the end of the year.

