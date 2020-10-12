Bismarck church to host interactive event raising awareness about human trafficking

Human trafficking is a sad reality that is happening all around the world and even in our own communities.

Whether it’s sexual exploitation or forced labor, it is estimated that there are over 40 million people enslaved in the world today according to Human Trafficking Search.

Evangel church in Bismarck is doing its part to help raise awareness with a Freedom Walk.

The Freedom Walk will be an interactive experience with stories of survivors, information about where and how trafficking exists, and how to make a difference in our communities.

Funds raised from this event will support the 31:8 Project and For Freedom International in Thailand.

The reach coordinator at Evangel Annika Hapip says you’ll be listening to audio, so you’ll need to bring a few things to get the full experience. She says, “You need to bring headphones, and a smartphone or tablet, or iPad or something you can actually download audio segments. It’s gonna lead you, a prompt you the whole walk.”

It’s about a 1 1/2 mile walk where you go at your own pace.

The event is talking place Saturday, October 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the North Dakota State Capitol Lawn.

Click here to register and to find more information about the Freedom Walk.