Bismarck couple uses sports and skirts to keep family traditions going

A Bismarck couple is combining sports and skirts to create a unique business… and a healthy outlet for young people.

“I had a printing company on Main in Mandan and I just decided I wanted more with that.
It kind of evolved into the designing part and then I all of a sudden started custom material and I just fell in love with it,” said Angie Gillette Co-Owner of White Corn Wear/The Mac.

Angie Gillette is a member of the Three Affiliated Tribes — and so is her boyfriend and business partner Delvin Wolf. Both have a love for family and tradition, so every design on the skirts and accessories has special meaning, purpose, and symbolism. And they make everything in house.

“Everything we make ..we sew ..We make ourselves. So my mom sews for me, I have a couple gals that sew for me and we make it all right in house,” said Gillette.

But this isn’t your typical shop. When you arrive, you see a huge logo on the front door of The Mac…a gym named after Delvin’s late father. The duo wanted to create a space for young people could shoot hoops… and White Corn Wear fashion is an added bonus in the back.

“We have a passion for basketball. We have coaching backgrounds and we just wanted to put something together for kids of all ages to have fun here and have skill development,” Delvin Wolf/ Co-Owner of White Corn Wear/The Mac.

The combination of family tradition, fashion, and sports is a dream for the pair. For them, skirts and sports brought solidarity for their family. They’re hoping to do the same for others.

For more information on White Corn Wear go here. For information on The Mac go here.

