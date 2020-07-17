Bismarck family celebrates the adoption of their 5th child

A Bismarck family has just adopted its fifth child. It’s been about two years in the making, and Thursday, the Wyatt family is celebrating. We spoke to the mother to hear about the newest addition to their family.

“Our finalization happened and she is legally ours now,” said Danielle Wyatt, adoptive mother.

Danielle and Cameron Wyatt are a family of 11. They have two biological children through in-vitro fertilization, two foster children and, as of Thursday, five adopted children. Their newest family member is 2-year-old Audrina.

“Adoption is both sad and joyous because, I mean, there’s pain involved in this. Audrina doesn’t realize this, she’s been with us since she was born,” said Danielle.

After years of trying, Danielle gave birth to twin boys seven months ago. During this time, they’ve come to adopt a set of siblings while fostering two more children. That’s a total of nine children now under one roof. Danielle told us she wishes foster care wasn’t needed at all, but the reality is, it is very needed.

“Whether it’s addiction, or mental health needs or other concerns, sometimes biological parents just aren’t able to provide the care that kiddos need,” said Danielle.

And for Zoey, the Wyatt’s oldest, she says she’s happy to be a part of the fresh start for her siblings, and now, a new sister.

“It’s been amazing. I’ve been wanting her to get adopted for so long. It’s a miracle that it finally happened,” said Zoey.

With the whole family being together now, Danielle says they’ve just been winging it.

In fact, she started a blog called ‘Winging it With the Wyatts’.

“It’s a blog that covers foster care, adoption, infertility, marriage, life. Zoey has written in it a couple of times. We kind of just encompass all of the crazy chaos that our family is,” said Danielle.

Not only are they winging it, they’re winning it– because Thursday was a big victory for the family.

“It is joyous and it has been a long road. And you know, there’s ups and downs and this is definitely a day of ups,” said Danielle.

Danielle told us she’s been working with PATH, an adoption agency in North Dakota for years now.

She says if you have a heart for children in need, fostering and adoption is the way to go.