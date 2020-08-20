Bismarck filmmaker releases second full-length feature after almost dying of heart attacks

What’s known as “Widowmaker” heart attacks — two of them, almost prevented a Bismarck filmmaker from finishing his work. Now, two years later, he’s released his second feature film and has lived to tell about it. We spoke with Samuel Sprynczynatyk about his heart behind the film.

“It was in junior high and I started skateboarding and so me and my friends would see all the professionals and all the skate videos they would make and it made us want to make our own skate videos,” said Sprynczynatyk, a North Dakota filmmaker.

Sprynczynatyk is 32 years old and grew up in the Bismarck-Mandan area. He says he has a passion for film making. He’s made several short films and recently released his second full-length feature.

The first was Kindred Creatures about the life of farm animals.

“It was such a fun time for me to go out and shoot that, not only such a fun project but it changed the way that I view these animals and it changed the way that I eat now too,” said Sprynczynatyk.

More recently, “Welcome to Sleepy Hollow” was released. While it is a cause for celebration, Sprynczynatyk almost didn’t make it. Two years ago he had not one, but two heart attacks, leading to cardiac arrest and even flatlining. He says they came out of nowhere.

“It wasn’t something that I expected. It wasn’t something we thought would happen. It was completely out of the blue,” said Sprynczynatyk.

After being in a coma for two weeks, Sprynczynatyk made his big comeback. He had to re-learn to walk — and relearn how to edit his films. Determined to finish what he started, he finished Kindred Creatures and began working on Welcome to Sleepy Hollow. Both were released this year.

“It was fun. I got to be on stage with the kids when they were dancing and I was filming it myself and it felt like I was kind of doing my own dance moves. It was really fun,” said Sprynczynatyk.

With all the obstacles he has faced he easily could have quit…but he didn’t.

“Even when times feel the darkest and everything is hard, there’s always a hope. There’s always a flicker of light and if you focus on that and go day by day, you can get through these hard times in your life,” said Sprynczynatyk.

He says he plans to continue making films, but also wants to focus on getting his health on track.

You can find the links to his films on his Vimeo channel here.