Bismarck Fire Department donates toys to children

The Bismarck Fire Department is hoping to spread some Christmas cheer to children in the area with some special gift deliveries.

For many children in Bismarck, this Christmas, unfortunately, means spending another day in a hospital bed. But The Bismarck Fire Department is looking to brighten up their day.

Monday and Tuesday of next week firefighters will go to local hospitals and various other non-profit organizations.. bearing gifts for the kids.

“Putting a smile on those children’s faces especially during this time of year if they are stuck in the hospital anytime whether it’s Christmas eve, the day before the month, just trying to get in there and help them and the families maybe alleviate some stress,” said Luke Teagle. Christmas Toy Project Organizer and Captain of Station 4.

Local firemen spent their morning buying gifts and reflecting on what it means to give back. Not only will they have toys, but also everyday household items for families in need. This is their 7th year delivering gifts to children and families.

Teagle says they’re helping out 16 organizations this year.

