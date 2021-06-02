Bismarck firefighter injured while battling apartment fire

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 200 Block of East Arbor avenue.

A Bismarck firefighter was injured during an apartment fire on Tuesday.

Around 2:34 yesterday afternoon, the Bismarck Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 200 Block of East Arbor avenue.

Firefighters found smoke coming from a window of an unoccupied apartment.

The apartment building was evacuated as 22 firefighters put out the blaze.

One firefighter suffered a heat related injury but was treated and released.

The apartment suffered major damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.