Bismarck firefighter injured while battling apartment fire

A Bismarck firefighter was injured during an apartment fire on Tuesday.
Around 2:34 yesterday afternoon, the Bismarck Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 200 Block of East Arbor avenue.
Firefighters found smoke coming from a window of an unoccupied apartment.
The apartment building was evacuated as 22 firefighters put out the blaze.
One firefighter suffered a heat related injury but was treated and released.
The apartment suffered major damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.