Bismarck gets key win on day four of the Babe Ruth World Series

At the Babe Ruth World Series, Bismarck got a key victory over Ohio Valley, setting themselves up for a chance at the one seed when bracket play starts on Tuesday.

In other action from day four, Midwest Plains stays alive, handing New England their first loss of the tournament by a score of 10-5.

MLB China saw their offense come alive against Southwest, getting their first win of the tournament, winning 9-4.

In the night cap, Southeast also earned their first win in Bismarck, jumping on Middle Atlantic early. They won by a final of 10-3.