Bismarck girl promotes Girl Scout cookies through ‘Old Town Road’ Remix

There’s only one more day until you can officially buy Girl Scout Cookies. One local scout has decided to take it to the next level to help sell hers and it will be sure to take you to the “Old Town Road.”

The idea started out as a little family fun in the car, but Addie says it took weeks to make.

They went to the mall, Sleepy Hollow, and other places around Bismarck in order to film the video.

Addie says she created the video to help promote the cookies she says Girl Scouts has done a lot for her. She says the song was easy to match up the beat with the cookies.

Addie says, ” I think Girl Scouts is a way to get to know people and it’s actually really nice to be in. For helping my community and learning how to talk to other people and working on my social skills and learning how to do stuff.”

We asked Addie what Girl Scout cookie she thought would be the hardest to sell this year.

Addie says, “The Lemon’s because this what always happens to my face. (That happens to my face)…Yeah, that happens to everyone. So I think most everyone is going to be afraid of the Lemon Ups because they are going to go– are they going to make my face sour–ey??”

Addie tells KX News it’s been a little nervewracking to share the video with the community but she hopes everyone will like it.

Her favorite cookies are the S’mores. She is hoping to sell 100 boxes this year. If you want to help Addie, she will be at Sam’s Club this Sunday from 12 to 2 pm.

For more information, click here.

