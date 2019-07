The Bismarck Larks gave up four runs in a crucial 6th inning, which would be the difference in a 9-5 loss.

Mankato took the lead with a two run homer by Cuba Bess, follow by two singles that chased starter Corey Treyes.

A two run double by Sean Ross put the game out of reach, as the Larks stay home looking for a win against St. Cloud on Sunday.