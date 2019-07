The Bismarck Larks suffered an Independence Day doubleheader sweep against the Mankato MoonDogs at Municipal Ballpark.

Bismarck had to play a doubleheader because yesterday’s game was rained out.

The first game of the day went to extra innings tied at four. However, in the top of the eighth, Mankato crossed the plate seven times, as Mankato went on to win, 11-5.

In the second game, Mankato completed the sweep behind a 5-2 victory.