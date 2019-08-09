Bismarck losses marathon, 13-inning contest at Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old World Series

The Bismarck 15’s did not get off to their desired start, however the team steady themselves in front of their home crowd and battled back. However, they came up short in 13 innings.

Bismarck surrendered three runs in the top of the first to Columbia Basin, Wash. In the bottom half of the frame, Bismarck scored one run to trail 3-1 after the first.

Bismarck scored the next four runs to take the lead 5-3 in the fourth. Bismarck went on to win, 8-5, in the 13 innings.

In other action, in the 10 a.m. game, Norwalk, Conn. defeated Bakersfield, 2-0. Norwalk’s Vance Ward went the complete game. Ward did not give up a run and only gave up five hits.

In the 1 p.m. game, Eagle Pass, Texas faced Russell County, Kentucky. Eagle Pass picked up the 8-5 victory.

The 5 p.m. game provided the closest game of the tournament. Albany, Minn. and Millville, N.J. played a one-run affair. Millville came out on top, 4-3.

The tournament continues tomorrow at 10 a.m.