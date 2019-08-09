Bismarck makes Team China feel at home at Babe Ruth World Series

Last night the MLB China team faced Bismarck in their first game of the World Series, and MLB China team host families are doing their best to make them feel right at home.

For X Feng, Jason Jin, and the rest of their China teammates, it was nearly a 36-hour journey to get to Bismarck, North Dakota. Wednesday night, they played their first game under the lights.

“When, about the sixth inning, people called out my number,” Team China’s X Feng says. “lots of time, they cheer for them.”

That excitement of playing in the United States winds down at the home of Sam Foss and Lucy Reichert, hosts of both Feng and Jin at this year’s World Series, a decision that was a no-brainer for them.

“Of course. Why wouldn’t we,” says host Lucy Reichert. “Our kids got hosted and took them in, fed them, housed them for a tournament.”

“If we put the shoe on the other foot, if our kids were going to China, what would we want our kids to experience,” Host Sam Foss says.

Thursday was an off day for Team China, one spent exploring Bismarck, experiencing all that America can offer in the Midwest. Something that hosts Lucy and Sam hope they bring back to China.

“The kids brought us in with respect,” Foss says. “and just show them that everyone does things a little bit differently but we’re all very similar at the same time.”

Baseball can be considered a universal sport, and despite their loss last night, Feng and Jin feel right at home in North Dakota.

“Baseball can bring out of us a feeling of just like family,” says Feng. “And it’s really interesting.”

Team China’s next game is Friday night at 8pm against Ohio Valley.