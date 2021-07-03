Bismarck man faces up to 20 years in prison after guilty verdict was reached in what police say was a gang shooting

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man has been found guilty on one of three attempted murder charges that prosecutors say was the result of a gang shooting. A Burleigh County jury deliberated over two days before reaching the verdict for Mason Schuh Friday afternoon. The 25-year-old Schuh faces up to 20 years in prison. He was accused of firing multiple gunshots from one vehicle into another is what police say was a dispute between two rival gangs in April 2020. A juvenile in the other vehicle returned fire. No one was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News