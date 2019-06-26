Bismarck Man Facing Two Counts of GSI

A 54-year-old Bismarck man is charged with gross sexual imposition after a woman says she was sexually assaulted.

Court documents say Theodore Jenkins assaulted the woman at his home in Bismarck on Monday.

The charges accuse Jenkins of sexually assaulting her by force, and even taking a cell phone from her when she tried to call 911.

A Police Officer said the woman had swelling on her face and blood near her mouth from where she says he slapped her repeatedly.

If convicted Jenkins could spend life in prison.